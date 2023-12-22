Breaking News
Thane: Came for son’s birthday, killed his entire family
Covid-19 variant JN.1: ‘Vulnerable people should mask up in festive season’
Covid-19 surge: No need to panic, insists civic body
Mumbai: Kandivli caterer tells clients not to file FIR if they want money back
Mumbai: Dahisar couple perishes in road mishap, 25-yr-old son battling for life
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Jennifer Lopez says she and Ben Affleck have PTSD from their first romance

Jennifer Lopez says she and Ben Affleck have ‘PTSD’ from their first romance

Updated on: 22 December,2023 06:51 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck to document their love life in the upcoming ‘This Is Me… Now’ album and short film

Jennifer Lopez says she and Ben Affleck have ‘PTSD’ from their first romance

Jennifer Lopez with husband Ben Affleck. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Jennifer Lopez says she and Ben Affleck have ‘PTSD’ from their first romance
x
00:00

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has admitted that not everyone in her camp initially supported the idea to document her romance with husband Ben Affleck in her upcoming ‘This Is Me… Now’ album and companion film.


JLo said, “As artistes, we have to follow our heart and this is me following my heart and doing something that maybe everybody didn’t think was the best idea, but I had to do it," reports ‘Variety’.


She is set to drop ‘This Is Me… Now’, a new album that marks the 20th anniversary of ‘This Is Me…Then’, on February 16. The Dave Meyers-directed companion short film will be released at the same time by Amazon MGM Studios.


As per ‘Variety’, JLo has some worries about putting her and Affleck’s life in the spotlight because “we both have PTSD” caused by the media scrutiny they endured back when they first dated.

"But we’re older now. We’re wiser. We also know what’s important, what’s really important in life, and it’s not so much what other people think. It’s about being true to who you are,” she said.

Asked if the film is a scripted feature or documentary, JLo said, “You have to see it and you’ll have to experience it to understand it. That’s why I call it a ‘musical experience'. Because there’s music, you can see it, you can hear it and then you’ll get to live it."

A recent teaser for the film included a clip of Lopez saying, “When I was a little girl, when someone asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, my answer was always… in love."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

jennifer lopez ben affleck hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK