Jennifer Lopez spends Christmas with kids see pics

Jennifer Lopez spends Christmas with kids, see pics

Updated on: 28 December,2024 07:47 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
ANI |





Picture Courtesy/Jennifer Lopez's Instagram account


Actor Jennifer Lopez's latest Instagram post shows her fun-filled Christmas holidays spent with kids in Aspen, Colorado.


Lopez, 55, her 16-year-old child Emme and her niece Lucie, also 16, huddled up together with some toasty coffees while seated on an outdoor bench in a carousel of photos posted to the singer's Instagram, as per Page Six.


She captioned the post with snowflakes and a snowman emoji.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Lopez could be seen donning a large fur hood and matching boots as she sat beside her offspring, who also kept warm in a puffy jacket.

In another image, the proud mom captured her kid wearing red plaid pyjamas while opening presents under their family's luminous Christmas tree.

On Christmas Eve, she shared a glimpse inside the group's celebration, during which she and her kids and sister gathered around a fireplace for a cozy evening inside.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Lopez will be next seen in a biographical sports drama film titled 'Unstoppable'. She will be playing the role of Judy Robles, the mother of NCAA wrestling champion Anthony Robles.The film is based on the real-life story of Anthony Roble, a one-legged wrestler who defied all odds to become a champion.

Directed by debutant Villy Goldenberg, the film stars Jharrel Jerome in the lead role.'Unstoppable' will be released on January 16 on Amazon Prime Video.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

jennifer lopez Christmas 2024 hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

