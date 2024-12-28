Lopez could be seen donning a large fur hood and matching boots as she sat beside her offspring, who also kept warm in a puffy jacket

Picture Courtesy/Jennifer Lopez's Instagram account

Listen to this article Jennifer Lopez spends Christmas with kids, see pics x 00:00

Actor Jennifer Lopez's latest Instagram post shows her fun-filled Christmas holidays spent with kids in Aspen, Colorado.

Lopez, 55, her 16-year-old child Emme and her niece Lucie, also 16, huddled up together with some toasty coffees while seated on an outdoor bench in a carousel of photos posted to the singer's Instagram, as per Page Six.

She captioned the post with snowflakes and a snowman emoji.

Lopez could be seen donning a large fur hood and matching boots as she sat beside her offspring, who also kept warm in a puffy jacket.

In another image, the proud mom captured her kid wearing red plaid pyjamas while opening presents under their family's luminous Christmas tree.

On Christmas Eve, she shared a glimpse inside the group's celebration, during which she and her kids and sister gathered around a fireplace for a cozy evening inside.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Lopez will be next seen in a biographical sports drama film titled 'Unstoppable'. She will be playing the role of Judy Robles, the mother of NCAA wrestling champion Anthony Robles.The film is based on the real-life story of Anthony Roble, a one-legged wrestler who defied all odds to become a champion.

Directed by debutant Villy Goldenberg, the film stars Jharrel Jerome in the lead role.'Unstoppable' will be released on January 16 on Amazon Prime Video.

