Jesse Eisenberg doesn’t want to be associated with Mark Zuckerberg

Updated on: 06 February,2025 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
In an interivew, Eisenberg admitted that he hasn’t been following the tech giant’s “life trajectory, partly because I don’t want to think of myself as associated with somebody like that”, said the actor as per reports

Mark Zuckerberg and Jesse Eisenberg. Pics/AFP, Instagram

Hollywood actor Jesse Eisenberg, who received an Oscar nomination for playing Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network (2010), is not in favour of being associated with Meta head honcho, Mark Zuckerberg. The actor is distancing himself from the Facebook and Meta chief.


In an interivew, Eisenberg admitted that he hasn’t been following the tech giant’s “life trajectory, partly because I don’t want to think of myself as associated with somebody like that”, said the actor as per reports. “It’s not like I played a great golfer or something and now people think I’m a great golfer. It’s like this guy that’s doing things that are problematic, taking away fact-checking and safety concerns, making people who are already threatened in this world more threatened,” he continued.


Talking about the tech exec’s recent actions, Eisenberg said, “I’m concerned just as a person who reads a newspaper. I don’t think about, ‘Oh, I played the guy in the movie and therefore…’ It’s just, I’m a human being and you read these things and these people have billions of dollars, more money than any human person has ever amassed. And what are they doing with it? Oh, they’re doing it to curry favor with somebody who’s preaching hateful things.”


