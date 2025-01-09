Jessica Alba and Cash Warren first met in 2004 on the set of Fantastic Four. The actress played Sue Storm, while Warren worked as a director's assistant

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Jessica Alba and her producer husband Cash Warren have reportedly split after 16 years of marriage x 00:00

Hollywood star Jessica Alba and her producer husband Cash Warren have reportedly split after 16 years of marriage. According to tmz.com, the two are nearing a divorce, reports people.com.

Alba, and Warren, first met in Vancouver in 2004 on the set of the superhero flick Fantastic Four. The actress played Sue Storm, while Warren worked as a director's assistant.

They got married on May 19, 2008, and have three children together , daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13 and son Hayes, 7. The pair celebrated son Hayes’ 7th birthday earlier in January.

In a cryptic message on New Year’s Eve, Alba wrote that her 2024 was “filled with connection, growth, adventures, laughter, peace, sisterhood, transformation, rebirth, joy and so much love.”

In September 2021,she spoke about building her business empire, parenting and her marriage with Warren. She said at the time that they both would share their individual needs to prioritise their relationship.

"At different times, there were different things that we needed. Around the time I had the kids, it was like, 'I need (date night) once a week.' And he's been like, 'I need you to be present on the weekends and not work,' " she said, explaining they'd often "over-communicate what's happening before it gets to the point of no return."

She added: "I don't think we have a secret at all. We just have to check each other."

In July 2021, Alba spoke about juggling parenting responsibilities and her marriage in a conversation on Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's Instagram series.

"I think that he probably gets the short end of the stick. And it's not even him, I would say it's us," she said at the time. "When I'm seeing him and spending time with him and we're really enjoying each other, it's an 'us' thing and it feeds me as well. It's hard. It's impossible."

"It's all rosy for two and a half years. But then after that you become roommates. You're just going through the motions. You have the responsibilities; it's a lot of, like, checking the boxes, right?" said the actress

She said they used to "at least" do weekly date nights, "but then that stops because of whatever."

The actress shared: "We're just not consistent. But being able to communicate when you're unhappy and nipping it right away instead of letting it sort of fester, and then you have animosity and then it explodes — which we've gone through that one! We have, obviously, the friendship, the comfort of 'You're not going anywhere,' so sometimes you don't treat those people the best. You don't consider their feelings in the way that you would consider other people's feelings," she said. "That is something I think is a constant one to work on."

Alba added, "It's a life journey, and if you're both every day deciding to do it, it's gonna work out, regardless of the drama, regardless of anything that happens."