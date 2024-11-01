Breaking News
Updated on: 01 November,2024 08:12 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI

Picture Courtesy/Jessica Alba's Instagram account

Golden Globe nominee Jessica Alba has joined the cast of the biopic 'Maserati: The Brothers', reports Deadline.


Alba will star alongside Anthony Hopkins, Michele Morrone, and Andy Garcia in the film, which delves into the lives of the brothers behind the iconic Italian car company.


Alba takes on the "pivotal" role of Sandra, with Garcia portraying Mr Rossini and Morrone cast as brother Alfieri Maserati. Hopkins will play an Italian financier who bankrolls the Maserati family.


The film will be produced by Italy's Andrea Iervolino, with filming scheduled to begin in Italy at the end of next month.

Deadline notes that Maserati was founded in 1914 in a garage in Bologna by three brothers, Alfieri, Ettore, and Ernesto. Known today for luxury cars, Maserati was initially rooted in car racing. The company's first Grand Prix vehicle was driven by Alfieri Maserati in the 1927 Messina Cup, where he suffered a near-fatal crash. Alfieri died a few years later at 44, due to injuries from the crash. In 1937, the brothers sold a controlling stake in the company, which is now owned by Fiat.

