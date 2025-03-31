Jessica Simpson dropped a video revealing the exotic concoction which includes snake sperm that she consumes to keep her vocal cords in check. Watch the viral clip

American singer and actor Jessica Simpson, who returned to music after a long hiatus, is out with her new EP, Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1, which was out on March 21. Over the weekend, the Irresistible hitmaker dropped a video revealing the exotic concoction she consumes to keep her vocal cords in check, which left the internet stunned.

Jessica’s exotic drink to soothe her vocals

Sharing a video on Instagram, Jessica revealed that she drinks snake sperm as advised by her local coach. She says, “They’re like, ‘What are you drinking?’ Because it’s this Chinese herb thing. And I’m like, ‘I don’t know.’ My vocal coach told me to drink it. And they Googled the ingredients, and it's snake sperm. When someone asked if it was like tea, Jessica said it was more like honey. If you want a good vocal, you've got to drink snake sperm.”

Jessica opens up on sobriety

Recently, Jessica shared that she is more honest and in control of her voice after giving up alcohol. The singer and entrepreneur, 44, revealed that she has been booze-free since 2017 and credits her sobriety with helping her reconnect with music.

She told People magazine, “The moment I started drinking too much was when I started writing music in 2016, and it was making me go to places and feel sorry for myself. I don’t know why I wanted to feel sorry for myself other than the alcohol was lying to me and saying, ‘You’re braver because you can say this with me on your side’.”

In January, Jessica announced her separation from Eric Johnson, 44, her husband of a decade. The couple has three children: Maxwell, 12; Ace, 11; and Birdie, 5.

Jessica reflects on her career

Reflecting on her early career, Jessica said she struggled to assert herself within the music industry. She added, “You have a lot of people pushing and pulling at you, and putting money into you, and you say ‘Yes’.”

She further mentioned, “I’m obedient. I’m a preacher’s daughter. I didn’t stand up for myself. I had a big voice, but I didn’t have a voice that people would listen to when I would speak.”