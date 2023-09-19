As per Mirror.co.uk, their public outing comes weeks after their first wedding anniversary, when JLo shared a sweet post to her husband

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Listen to this article JLo, Ben Affleck go on a shopping spree in flea market x 00:00

Actress Jennifer Lopez got cosy with her husband Ben Affleck as the pair enjoyed a shopping spree at a flea market in Los Angeles. The ‘Love Don't Cost A Thing’ singer held onto the Hollywood actor by the waist, as Ben kept a protective arm around Jennifer, reports Mirror.co.uk. As they strolled through the market, Jennifer's hand soon lowered, grabbing Ben's bum in a cheeky display of affection.

The pair kept their outfits casual, with Jennifer opting for a low cut white vest underneath a light blue cardigan, paired with wide-leg denim jeans, a white mini bag and sunglasses. Meanwhile, Ben wore a grey jumper, jeans, sneakers, sunglasses and held onto a bundle of bags seemingly from their shopping trip.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per Mirror.co.uk, their public outing comes weeks after their first wedding anniversary, when JLo shared a sweet post to her husband. The pair tied the knot in a celebrity ceremony a year ago after rekindling their relationship.

The 54-year-old took to her Instagram page to post photos alongside her husband of a year as she paid tribute to their marriage. The snaps were of the duo getting married, with Jennifer showing off two of her dresses she wore for the occasion.

They looked as loved up as ever as they laughed and kissed in the pictures. Alongside the sweet post, JLo wrote: "One year ago today … Dear Ben, Sitting here alone Looking at my ring Feeling overwhelmed It makes me wanna sing How did we end up here Without a rewind. Oh my This is my life Jennifer."

Ben and Jennifer met on the set of 'Gigli', which was a flop at the box office but their relationship began. Lopez was married to her second husband, Cris Judd, at the time but filed for divorce in June 2002 and it was finalised the following year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever