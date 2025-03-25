John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome new furry family member

The Grammy-winning Jazz musician John Legend, and his wife Chrissy Teigen have a new member in their family. The couple has adopted a puppy

The couple has adopted a puppy. They revealed via Instagram that a pet adoption service in Los Angeles helped them unite with their furry friend, Dudley, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The couple wrote, "In honor of National Puppy Day, meet Dudley, the newest member of our fam. When we first met Dudley, he was fighting for his life. Thirteen days in the hospital, endless love from his foster family, and an incredible recovery later, he’s officially home. (sic)".

As per ‘Female First UK’, earlier this year, the pet adoption service revealed that Dudley was receiving around-the-clock care after contracting "severe" pneumonia.

But Chrissy, 39, and John, 46, are now "in love" with their new puppy. They said, "Nothing can replace the dogs we’ve loved before, but sometimes, the universe sends us the reminder that we need to open our hearts again. Call it kismet. Adoption saves lives, and there are so many more dogs waiting for their second chance. Thank you @wagsandwalks – we are in love. [heart emoji] (sic)”.

Lesley Brog, the founder of the adoption service based out of Los Angeles, is thrilled that Dudley has "found such a wonderful forever home" with Chrissy and John. She also hailed the loved-up couple's "compassion and commitment to rescue".

Lesley said in a statement, "Seeing him go from fighting for every breath in the ICU to now being cherished by Chrissy, John and their family is nothing short of incredible. Their compassion and commitment to rescue mean the world to us, and we couldn’t be more grateful that Dudley has found such a wonderful forever home”.

“This is exactly why we work hard to give dogs like Dudley the second chances they deserve”, she added.

