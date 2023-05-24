'John Wick: Chapter 4': The Keanu Reeves-starrer action-thriller all set for OTT release on June 23

Packed with high-speed car chases, intense gunfights and the ever-amazing Keanu Reeves, the new chapter of the 'John Wick' franchise will start streaming exclusively on Lionsgate from June 23

A still from the movie, 'John Wick: Chapter 4' (Pic courtesy: Twitter)

After its colossal triumph at the box office, Keanu Reeves' latest outing, 'John Wick: Chapter 4 is ready to make waves in the digital space. The fourth instalment of the successful neo-noir action thriller franchise, 'John Wick', 'John Wick: Chapter 4' is all set to release on Lionsgate India.

Headlined by Hollywood heartthrob Keanu Reeves, 'John Wick: Chapter 4' is a story about a retired assassin who returns to the world he had left behind to avenge the murder of a pup, a gift from his late wife.

Packed with high-speed car chases, intense gunfights and the ever-amazing Keanu Reeves, the new chapter of the 'John Wick' franchise will start streaming exclusively on Lionsgate from June 23.

Keanu Reeves, who plays the titular character of John Wick in the film, will leave you in awe with his top-notch performance and will keep you on the edge of your seats with his power-packed action scenes.

Filmed over the most exquisite landmarks of the world; be it The National Art Center in Tokyo or the Wadi Rum Desert in Jordan,' John Wick: Chapter 4' was a visual treat to all audiences alike. Capturing the true essence of director Chad Stahelski’s genius, it won fans all over.

Talking about his inspiration behind the film and the iconic locations it was shot at, Director Chad Stahelski said, “I would just say it’s kinda the conclusion to everything we’ve worked for in the last nine and a half years. Wow! Trying to tie in all three previous films into this one. It’s pretty cool when you get to travel the world and I was always inspired by the early James Bond movies about how they took you places and they made you really think about the world and places you want to go and inspire you. And so we just wanted to do the same thing. Hopefully somebody will see it and go ‘I want to go there.”

'John Wick: Chapter 4', which topped other major Hollywood releases like 'Black Adam', 'Top Gun Maverick', 'Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania' and 'The Batman', also stars Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson and Rina Sawayama.