Johnny Depp goes from the courtroom to the stage

According to reports, Depp and Beck rocked to their 2020 collaboration Isolation, a remake of the John Lennon song released in 1970

Johnny Depp. Pic/AFP

Hollywood star Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance in Sheffield for a special performance alongside Jeff Beck, who is currently touring in the UK.

According to reports, Depp and Beck rocked to their 2020 collaboration Isolation, a remake of the John Lennon song released in 1970.

The pair also performed covers of Marvin Gay’s What’s going on and Jimi Hendrix’s Little wing. There’s speculation Depp may also join Beck on his next two tour stops at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Monday and Tuesday.

Show full article