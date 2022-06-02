Johnny Depp grabs a pint and fish and chips to celebrate trial victory

Photographs and video footage of the Hollywood star at The Bridge Tavern on the Quayside in Newcastle circulated on social media

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Johnny Depp

Hollywood star Johnny Depp enjoyed a British meal of fish and chips and a pint in a pub to celebrate his victory win in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Photographs and video footage of the Hollywood star at The Bridge Tavern on the Quayside in Newcastle circulated on social media, with Geordie Sam, 28, sharing a snap with the 'Black Mass' actor and Jeff Beck, who Depp has been performing with on his tour across the UK since the trial ended last week, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Janine Latchford, general manager of The Bridge Tavern, told Chronicle Live: "Johnny came in first, he was with some friends but he was quite cool. He didn't want anyone to see who he was. We gave him a private space and he was the loveliest man I have ever seen in my life. My assistant is heavily pregnant and he was telling her how beautiful being a parent was. He was really down to earth, he was lovely.

