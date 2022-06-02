Breaking News
KK passes away: A look back at the musical journey of Bollywood's most versatile singer
No-honking day? What’s that, ask Mumbai motorists
Hardik Patel joins BJP, says will be a soldier under PM Modi's leadership
India's first deluxe train Deccan Queen from Mumbai to Pune completes 92 years
Manish Sisodia will soon be arrested in 'fake' case: Delhi CM Kejriwal
Bank employee from Rajasthan shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Johnny Depp grabs a pint and fish and chips to celebrate trial victory

Johnny Depp grabs a pint and fish and chips to celebrate trial victory

Updated on: 02 June,2022 04:17 PM IST  |  London
IANS |

Top

Photographs and video footage of the Hollywood star at The Bridge Tavern on the Quayside in Newcastle circulated on social media

Johnny Depp grabs a pint and fish and chips to celebrate trial victory

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Johnny Depp


Hollywood star Johnny Depp enjoyed a British meal of fish and chips and a pint in a pub to celebrate his victory win in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Photographs and video footage of the Hollywood star at The Bridge Tavern on the Quayside in Newcastle circulated on social media, with Geordie Sam, 28, sharing a snap with the 'Black Mass' actor and Jeff Beck, who Depp has been performing with on his tour across the UK since the trial ended last week, reports femalefirst.co.uk.




Janine Latchford, general manager of The Bridge Tavern, told Chronicle Live: "Johnny came in first, he was with some friends but he was quite cool. He didn't want anyone to see who he was. We gave him a private space and he was the loveliest man I have ever seen in my life. My assistant is heavily pregnant and he was telling her how beautiful being a parent was. He was really down to earth, he was lovely.


Show full article

johnny depp amber heard hollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK