'Joker: Folie a Deux': Filmmaker Todd Phillips announces "Day 1" of production, shares first look

Filmmaker Todd Phillips has shared a teaser image from 'Joker: Folie a Deux', announcing "day one" of work on the Joaquin Phoenix starrer. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Phillips posted an image of Joaquin in character as the movie's protagonist Arthur Fleck.

In the picture Joaquin as Arthur is seen lying dead-eyed as he's receiving a shave from what appears to be an orderly at the facility, as per Variety, an American media company. "Day 1. Our boy. #joker," Phillips wrote in the caption.

According to the outlet, while plot details remain closely guarded, the 'Joker' sequel will pick up with Phoenix's killer clown after he's been admitted to Arkham Asylum. Joaquin will be joined by Lady Gaga for the sequel, who has been cast in a role reported to be a take on the DC Comics villain Harley Quinn.

Helmed by Phillips, the plot details of 'Joker: Folie a Deux.' are under tight wraps, the title 'Folie a Deux' which means shared delusional disorder, hints at how Arthur's villainy might be embraced by the residents of the fictional Gotham City. However, these are just speculations. 'Joker: Folie a Deux', is all set to hit the theatres on October 4, 2024.

