Jonah Hill accused by Alexa of kissing her without consent

Jonah Hill, known for his roles in movies, including The Wolf of Wall Street and 21 Jump Street, amid numerous allegations of sexual harassment and abuse, has been accused of kissing The Walking Dead actor Alexa Nikolas without her consent when she was 16.

Hill is already facing charges of emotional abuse by his ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady, who had also called him a “misogynist narcissist”. According to reports, Nikolas tweeted on how Hill allegedly approached her and offered her a cigarette: “Jonah Hill didn’t hand me the cigarette, which I thought was weird and then as we walked back to the door I asked him for it and he said nothing, but slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat. I was so appalled. I pushed him off of me and ran inside (sic).”

She also tweeted: “He was [assaulting a minor] friend of mine who was also 16 or 17. Anyway, Jonah Hill came over at some point and we were all pretty wasted because of course the predators were feeding us minors a bunch of alcohol.” Hill, however, has strongly denied the claims and told via his attorneys that Nikolas’s story was a “complete fabrication.” Nikolas, who has now become an outspoken activist against alleged sexual predators and misconduct against child actors, said she decided not to file charges over Hill’s alleged assault because in 2008 or 2009, her mom didn’t even know she was at the party.

