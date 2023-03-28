Breaking News
Jonathan Majors charged with assault, harassment

Updated on: 28 March,2023 07:35 PM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Majors was arrested on Saturday on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment, according to the spokesperson. His relationship with the victim was described only as 'domestic'

Jonathan Majors charged with assault, harassment

Jonathan Majors. Pic/AFP


Marvel star Jonathan Majors has been charged with assault and harassment following an incident involving a woman in New York, according to the Manhattan DA's office. The actor was arrested on Saturday on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment, according to the spokesperson. His relationship with the victim was described only as 'domestic'.


According to Variety, a US-based media company, in the complaint, the unnamed female accuser claimed the defendant did "strike her about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear." She also claimed he "put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain."



The DA's office said a judge released Majors on his own recognizance and granted a limited order of protection. His attorney has disputed the claims, saying that "Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows."


His criminal defence lawyer Priya Chaudhry added, "we are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently."

Chaudhry also said there is video footage from the vehicle where the alleged incident took place, witness testimony from the driver and onlookers and two written statements from the woman recanting the allegations.

A representative for Majors also denied the allegations. "He has done nothing wrong," his publicist told over the weekend. "We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."Majors has recently appeared in "Creed III" and 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'." He also received acclaim for "Magazine Dreams," which premiered at Sundance and was acquired by Searchlight Pictures.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

