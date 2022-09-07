Breaking News
Cyrus Mistry death: 72 hours on, NHAI yet put up warning signboard at mishap site
Mumbai: Accountant steals Rs 15 crore from employer only to lose on online gambling
Mumbai: Dengue, malaria on the rise
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to sleep in container for next 150 days
Mumbai: Two drown during Ganpati visarjan
Seatbelts will be compulsory for all passengers in car: Nitin Gadkari
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Julia Roberts George Clooney joke filming kissing scene for Ticket to Paradise took six months and 80 takes

Julia Roberts, George Clooney joke filming kissing scene for 'Ticket to Paradise' took 'six months' and '80 takes'

Updated on: 07 September,2022 01:52 PM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

'Ticket to Paradise' is directed by Ol Parker, who is known for 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again', and also stars Kaitlyn Dever

Julia Roberts, George Clooney joke filming kissing scene for 'Ticket to Paradise' took 'six months' and '80 takes'

Julia Roberts with George Clooney. Pic/AFP


Hollywood actors Julia Roberts and George Clooney gave fans a peek into their filming process.


In a recent interview with the New York Times, the actors said it took "like, six months" to film a sequence in 'Ticket to Paradise' that had only one kiss. "Yeah. I told my wife, 'It took 80 takes,'"Clooney told the outlet. "She was like, 'What the hell?'" "It took 79 takes of us laughing and then the one take of us kissing," Roberts further explained. Clooney responded, "Well, we had to get it right."

According to Fox News, Roberts and Clooney were filming together for the first time since the duo last worked together six years ago. The film features Roberts and Clooney as two long-divorced parents who come together in order to stop their daughter from impulsively marrying a man she just met. Additionally, "Ticket to Paradise" is Roberts' first love story in a romantic comedy in 20 years.


Also Read: Julia Roberts to be Trophee Chopard 2022 Godmother at Cannes Film Festival

The "Pretty Woman" actress recently provided an explanation for her lengthy absence from rom-com production. "People sometimes misconstrue the amount of time that's gone by that I haven't done a romantic comedy as my not wanting to do one," Roberts told the outlet. "If I had read something that I thought was that 'Notting Hill' level of writing or 'My Best Friend's Wedding' level of madcap fun, I would do it. They didn't exist until this movie that I just did that Ol Parker wrote and directed."

"But even with that, I thought, 'Well, disaster, because this only works if it's George Clooney,'" she continued. "Lo and behold, George felt it only worked with me. Somehow we were both able to do it, and off we went."

'Ticket to Paradise' is directed by Ol Parker, who is known for "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," and also stars Kaitlyn Dever.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
julia roberts george clooney hollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK