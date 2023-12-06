Breaking News
Mumbai: Traffic chaos looms as BEST's proposal to alter SCLR sparks concerns
Mumbai: AC train footfalls tripled in six months
Mumbai: 35 per cent of Ambedkar memorial work completed, says MMRDA
Mumbai: Taps in Cuffe Parade to run dry on Thursday
Mumbai: How burqa clad trio filched gold worth Rs 3 lakh from jewellery store
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Julia Roberts reveals why she chose to share rare photo of her twins on social media

Julia Roberts reveals why she chose to share rare photo of her twins on social media

Updated on: 06 December,2023 06:59 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

She explained that her children aren’t dependent on technology, but she misses the period in time “when you couldn’t get ahold of people, or they couldn’t get ahold of you”

Julia Roberts reveals why she chose to share rare photo of her twins on social media

Julia Roberts. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Julia Roberts reveals why she chose to share rare photo of her twins on social media
x
00:00

Hollywood star Julia Roberts, who is known for ‘Erin Brockovich’, ‘Notting Hill’, ‘Ocean's Twelve’ and others, rarely shares pictures of her twins, Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus Walter.


However, she chose to publicly celebrate their 19th birthday, and she has shared the reason behind the same, reports ‘People’ magazine.


“It is something to be celebrated, and I know Instagram is a place where people like to share happy things,” Roberts, 56, told Extra. “I love them so much and I really did just happen to come upon this cute picture (sic)”, the actress added. “It allows me to share something as a proud parent of them without infringing on their privacy at all (sic).”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Julia Roberts (@juliaroberts)

On November 28, the ‘Erin Brockovich’ Oscar winner shared an old photo of Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus Walter as infants, sitting in her lap. "There are no words for the joy, the fun, the wild rumpus of life together", she captioned the shot.

As per ‘People’, Roberts also shares son Henry Daniel, 16, with husband Danny Moder.

During the Extra interview, Roberts was joined by Mahershala Ali to discuss their upcoming Netflix film, ‘Leave the World Behind’. The upcoming film chronicles a technology mass failure during a world-ending disaster. But Roberts admitted that being stuck in the house “with kids and no devices” actually “sounds like a good time” to her.

She explained that her children aren’t dependent on technology, but she misses the period in time “when you couldn’t get ahold of people, or they couldn’t get ahold of you.”

She said, “I think of a family coming together at the end of the day, and you actually have things to talk about at dinner because you haven’t been in contact all day long a hundred times… or a busy signal.”

‘Leave the World Behind’ debuts on Netflix on Friday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

julia roberts hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Hollywood Hollywood Buzz

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK