Jungkook or Seokjin? Fans confused as Jungkook leaves for the US earlier than other BTS members

The other six group members will be departing for Washington DC on May 29
Jungkook/Instagram
BTS's youngest member Jungkook left for Washington DC on Saturday, a day prior to the other six members, as the K-pop group prepares to meet President Joe Biden on Tuesday. The maknae of the group, looked cool in a white pullover paired with blue trousers, and a black baseball cap. A few fans seemed to be left confused as Jungkook's airport looked strikingly similar to the group's eldest member, Seokjin.
The two of them look so similar 🤍— ⒿⓀⒿⒾⓃ💜☾꙳𝓟𝓡𝓞𝓞𝓕 ꙳☽ (@CookyRJ9792) May 28, 2022
🐰🐹#Jinkook #Kookjin #국진 #진국 #정진 #진꾹
Jungkook Seokjin pic.twitter.com/d296YwH4S4