Breaking News
Bandra Fair row: Even cardinal’s plea fails to move renters
Exclusive | Badlapur sexual assault: ‘We just want to transfer our girls to another school’
Bombay HC denies MVA bandh today; Opposition to hold silent protest
Dating app scam: Floodgates open
Mumbai: Mother catches 31-year-old trying to rape her two-year-old daughter
shot-button
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > In Pic Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber welcome baby boy Jack Blues Bieber

In Pic: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber welcome baby boy Jack Blues Bieber

Updated on: 24 August,2024 08:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

While sharing a cute picture of the little one's feet, Justin Bieber revealed that they have named their son Jack Blues Bieber, and fans can't contain their excitement after seeing this

In Pic: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber welcome baby boy Jack Blues Bieber

Justin Bieber announces the arrival of baby boy with wife Hailey

Listen to this article
In Pic: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber welcome baby boy Jack Blues Bieber
x
00:00

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have finally revealed that they have welcomed a baby boy. Justin Bieber took to his Instagram to announce the name of their little bundle of joy. While sharing a cute picture of the little one's feet, the pop star revealed that they have named their son Jack Blues Bieber, and fans can't contain their excitement after seeing this.


It's been a while since reports have been circulating that the couple had already welcomed their baby. Now, putting all the chatter to rest, Justin has finally made the announcement, and it's all things love.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)


As soon as Justin shared the happy news, fans took to the comment section to leave sweet messages for the new parents and their baby boy. Within 18 minutes, the post received more than 186K comments. "AWEE CONGRATS," wrote one fan. "Aww omgg," commented another.

Justin Bieber announced that the couple was expecting their first child on May 10, 2024. Bieber shared beautiful pictures and a sweet video in which Hailey can be seen donning a gorgeous white lace dress with a visible baby bump. Several stars, including Gigi Hadid, Gal Gadot, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Demi Lovato, and more, congratulated the couple on the announcement post.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Justin and Hailey have been vocal about wanting kids. In 2021, Hailey told Elle, “We always knew that we were aligned on what we wanted in our future. We had talked about wanting to be married young, having a family young, and building a life. Even before we knew we wanted to be with each other.”

As reported by People magazine, the hitmaker and Baldwin tied the knot in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse, just two months after getting engaged in the Bahamas that July.

"They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone," a source close to the couple told People magazine at that time. On September 30, 2019, the couple hosted a larger second wedding ceremony in front of family and friends. Bieber and Baldwin, who wore a custom off-white gown, exchanged vows and Tiffany wedding bands as the sun set at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

justin bieber Entertainment News hollywood news Celebrity Life Entertainment Top Stories Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK