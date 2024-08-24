While sharing a cute picture of the little one's feet, Justin Bieber revealed that they have named their son Jack Blues Bieber, and fans can't contain their excitement after seeing this

Justin Bieber announces the arrival of baby boy with wife Hailey

In Pic: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber welcome baby boy Jack Blues Bieber

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have finally revealed that they have welcomed a baby boy. Justin Bieber took to his Instagram to announce the name of their little bundle of joy. While sharing a cute picture of the little one's feet, the pop star revealed that they have named their son Jack Blues Bieber, and fans can't contain their excitement after seeing this.

It's been a while since reports have been circulating that the couple had already welcomed their baby. Now, putting all the chatter to rest, Justin has finally made the announcement, and it's all things love.

As soon as Justin shared the happy news, fans took to the comment section to leave sweet messages for the new parents and their baby boy. Within 18 minutes, the post received more than 186K comments. "AWEE CONGRATS," wrote one fan. "Aww omgg," commented another.

Justin Bieber announced that the couple was expecting their first child on May 10, 2024. Bieber shared beautiful pictures and a sweet video in which Hailey can be seen donning a gorgeous white lace dress with a visible baby bump. Several stars, including Gigi Hadid, Gal Gadot, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Demi Lovato, and more, congratulated the couple on the announcement post.

Justin and Hailey have been vocal about wanting kids. In 2021, Hailey told Elle, “We always knew that we were aligned on what we wanted in our future. We had talked about wanting to be married young, having a family young, and building a life. Even before we knew we wanted to be with each other.”

As reported by People magazine, the hitmaker and Baldwin tied the knot in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse, just two months after getting engaged in the Bahamas that July.

"They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone," a source close to the couple told People magazine at that time. On September 30, 2019, the couple hosted a larger second wedding ceremony in front of family and friends. Bieber and Baldwin, who wore a custom off-white gown, exchanged vows and Tiffany wedding bands as the sun set at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.