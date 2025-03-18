Breaking News
New India Co-Operative Bank case: Mumbai BJP leader's brother held by EOW
Special court acquits gangster Chhota Rajan in 2011 killing of Dawood Ibrahim’s brother’s driver
Two kill colleague on suspicion of theft in Thane, held
Torres scam: Mumbai Police's EOW files 27,147 pages chargesheet against 8 accused
Govt duty-bound to protect Aurangzeb's tomb, but won't allow his 'mahima mandan': Devendra Fadnavis
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Justin Bieber shares cryptic post I have been drowning feeling unsafe

Justin Bieber shares cryptic post: 'I have been drowning feeling unsafe'

Updated on: 18 March,2025 09:43 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

Justin Bieber posted a long post in which he admitted that he felt like he was "drowning" and that he must strive to "let hate go"

Justin Bieber shares cryptic post: 'I have been drowning feeling unsafe'

Justin Bieber. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Justin Bieber shares cryptic post: 'I have been drowning feeling unsafe'
x
00:00

Pop star Justin Bieber posted a long post in which he admitted that he felt like he was "drowning" and that he must strive to "let hate go."


"I was always told when I was a kid not to hate," he wrote, adding, "But it made me feel like I wasn't allowed to have it, and so I didn't tell anyone I've had it," he continued, referring to hate, reported People.


Bieber then said that hiding the hate made him feel like "I have been drowning feeling unsafe to acknowledge it"


"I think we can only let hate go by first acknowledging it there," he wrote, adding, "How couldn't we feel hate from all of the hurt we have experienced," he concluded his cryptic post.

Last week the singer also used his Instagram Stories to open up about times he has previously doubted himself, as per the outlet.

"People told me my whole life 'Wow Justin u deserve that' and I personally have always felt unworthy," Bieber posted.

"Like I was a fraud, Like when people told me I deserve something, it made me feel sneaky like, Damn if only they knew my thoughts."

Justin, who welcomed son Jack Blues with wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber, 28, in August, first sparked concerns among fans over his health after they noticed alleged changes in his physical appearance and behaviour in February, reported People.

However, a statement shared by a member of the couple's team later denied the rumours, stating that the narrative about Justin's health and drug use is false.

They also mentioned that the rumours about his drug use are "exhausting and pitiful," adding that "despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive," reported People.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

justin bieber hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK