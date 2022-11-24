Kanye West could lose custody of his children

In the court documents, the 45-year-old has one last chance to be questioned by Kardashian’s legal team on November 29. But the outlet said that if he does not show up again, it could have dire implications over his chances of North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm’s custody

Kanye West; (right) Kim Kardashian with children

According to reports, New Jersey-based family law attorney Lexie Rigden from Rigden Law LLC, said, “If Kanye refuses to show up to his deposition, the judge could sanction him monetarily, make him pay counsel fees, and if it is an egregious enough discovery violation, the judge may be able to bar him from putting on a case at trial.” It has been reported that Kardashian, 42, is happy to give West 50/50 custody, but he has since claimed on social media that she has them 80 per cent of the time.

