Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Tailored that invisible dress 6 times Kanye West praises wife Bianca Censoris bold Grammys 2025 red carpet look

'Tailored that invisible dress 6 times': Kanye West praises wife Bianca Censori's bold Grammys 2025 red carpet look

Updated on: 06 February,2025 02:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Kanye West has shared a long post praising his wife Bianca Censori and her recent red carpet look Grammys 2025 that had the whole world talking

'Tailored that invisible dress 6 times': Kanye West praises wife Bianca Censori's bold Grammys 2025 red carpet look

Kanye West and Bianca Censori

'Tailored that invisible dress 6 times': Kanye West praises wife Bianca Censori's bold Grammys 2025 red carpet look
Rapper Ye aka Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori had heads turning as they graced the red carpet of Grammy Awards 2025. On the red carpet, Censori dropped her oversized fur coat to reveal herself in a see-through skin-tight dress, leaving little to imagination. West stood by her side in an all-black ensemble. 


Kanye West praises Bianca Censori


Days after the Grammy Awards 2025 on February 2 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, talks about Bianca's bold moment still dominates on the internet. 


On Thursday, Kanye took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to shower love and praise on his wife Bianca Censori and her look. He also reacted to the comments on his wife's look. "My wife’s first red carpet opened a whole new world.  I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night. Thinking wow I am so lucky to have a wife that is so smart talented brave and hot," he wrote. 

He further said, "She took a break from shooting her first film to make a movie in real life   We Tailored that invisible dress 6 times. And just like magic poof we disappeared. Thank you to all the outlets who recognized us and gave us back the energy we put in. But I have to give a shout out  to the American Vogue team for writing an article that places my wife in a strong positive light and also recognizes rightful strength. People asked  how would your mother feel. You don’t know my mama bitch."

Kanye hails Bianca as most googled person

Since the event, Kanye has come out in defense for Bianca's nude outfit and said in a since-deleted Instagram post, “FOR CLARITY. MY WIFE IS THE MOST GOOGLED PERSON ON THE PLANET CALLED EARTH.” He also shared screenshots of Google analytics pages which showed how the interest grew on Bianca grew after the Grammys appearance.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Kanye and Bianca were escorted out of the Grammy after their bold red carpet look. However, a source close to the music awards clarified that it is not true and that two left the event on their own after the red carpet. Kanye was nominated for Best Rap Song for his track Carnival at the 67th annual Grammy Awards. He lost the award to Kendrick Lamar. 

