'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' stars Hudson as Andie Anderson, a magazine journalist who is working on a story detailing the behaviours that can get a man to dump you within 10 days. McConaughey plays Benjamin Barry.

Kate Kudson and Matthew McConaughey. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article Kate Hudson recalls special connection with 'How to lose a guy in 10 days' co-star Matthew McConaughey x 00:00

Actress and singer Kate Hudson recalled her special connection with Matthew McConaughey, her co-star in 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.'

"It was truly an amazing experience," she said of the 2003 rom-com in a video interview, adding, "And Matthew just brought it. And he always does," reported People.

"With Matthew and I, it is just a very similar type of joie de vivre," said Hudson of her chemistry with McConaughey in the film and in life. "We love life, we lead with energy, very competitive by nature, we're competitive with each other, very flirtatious, not afraid to be flirtatious."

"I think there's just a similar energy that somehow allowed us to be able to really connect onscreen and fall in love," she added, as reported by People.

'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' wasn't the only film in which the duo played love interests, Hudson and McConaughey reunited to star in 2008's Fool's Gold, in which they played exes who reconnect on a madcap quest to find a sunken treasure.

"It's like, you have great loves of your life, and then, like, as actresses I think you have great loves in your work," Hudson said of McConaughey. "And he's one of my great loves. And I think that just is something that happens when you meet and you feel that chemistry."

"I feel really lucky that I got to experience that with someone as talented and as fun as Matthew," she said,

Hudson has been engaged to Danny Fujikawa since 2021, while McConaughey has been married to Camila Alves McConaughey since 2012, reported People.

