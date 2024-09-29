The 48-year-old stated her two oldest children, Mia and Joe, whom she has with exes Jim Threapleton and Sam Mendes, like one of her projects

Kate Winslet. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Kate Winslet recalls how her 10-year-old son reacted to Titanic: He was very upset x 00:00

Actor Kate Winslet shared the reaction of her son after watching the iconic film 'Titanic', starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate, reported E! News.

"My youngest has seen 'Titanic', he saw it last year," said Kate about her son 10-year-old Bear, whom she shares with husband Edward Abel Smith during the premiere of her new film 'Lee' in New York.

"He cried a lot, and he kept having to pause it, and he was very upset," she added.

"My older two, who are nearly 24 and 21 love 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind'," shared Kate, adding, "Yeah, that's a big favourite for them."

She said that although she doesn't like watching herself onscreen, she added that she was disappointed when she found out they had seen the film without her.

"They'll just sort of say, 'Oh, I saw Eternal Sunshine the other day,'" Kate explained. "I'm like, 'What you watched it without me?'"

She continued, "I think Eternal Sunshine was one of those films that seemed to really capture people's minds, sort of a Zeitgeist thing that happened around that film. And so I think I always thought I would want to watch it with my kids one day. But they beat me to it."

Kate has previously remarked that the movie's rise to stardom was tough to handle, despite its continued emotional impact on viewers nearly 30 years later.

In reality, after the film's premiere, she moved on to other independent acting gigs. "Journalists would always say, 'after Titanic, you could have done anything and yet you chose to do these small things,'" Kate recalled.

She shared, "I was grateful, of course. I was in my early twenties and I was able to get a flat. But I didn't want to be followed feeding the ducks."

"It's amazing and incredible to have been part of something that, you know, is so steeped in nostalgia for people and still resonates with people in the way that it does," she added, reported E! News.

'Titanic' is a 1997 American romantic disaster film directed, written, co-produced and co-edited by James Cameron. Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet represent members of different social classes who fall in love with each other during their journey on the ship.

