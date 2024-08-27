Breaking News
Kate Winslet set to star in new project The Spot

Updated on: 27 August,2024 10:22 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Solomon serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner of "The Spot." Winslet will executive produce in addition to starring under her Juggle Productions banner

Kate Winslet. Pic/AFP

Hollywood star Kate Winslet will be soon in a series titled 'The Spot'. As per Variety, Ed Solomon is the writer of the show.


The official logline of 'The Spot' read, "When a successful surgeon (Winslet) and her schoolteacher husband begin to suspect that she may be responsible for a child's hit-and-run death, their quest for truth spirals into a web of mounting suspicion and dark secrets, testing their resolve and their relationship as they confront the possibility of hidden guilt and betrayal."



Solomon serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner of "The Spot." Winslet will executive produce in addition to starring under her Juggle Productions banner.


Winslet was most recently starred in the HBO limited series "The Regime." Previously, she starred in the HBO limited series "Mare of Easttown," for which she won the Emmy Award for best actress in a limited series.

