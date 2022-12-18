Breaking News
Mumbai: MVA protest morcha didn’t cause disruptions
Mumbai: MVA faced with BJP’s Maafi Maango Andolan
Samruddhi Mahamarg: Nagpur-Shirdi highway a success
Mumbai: Model booked for blackmailing SoBo woman with private videos taken on spy cam
MVA protest morcha: We will not tolerate insult of Maharashtra, says Uddhav Thackeray

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Katie Holmes Birthday Special 5 roles which showcase the Dawsons Creek stars acting skills

Katie Holmes Birthday Special: 5 roles which showcase the 'Dawson's Creek' star's acting skills

Updated on: 18 December,2022 05:48 PM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

As the actor rings in her 44th birthday, let us take a look at 5 of her most iconic roles which showcase some of her finest performances and prove why the actor is still a force to reckon with on screen

Katie Holmes Birthday Special: 5 roles which showcase the 'Dawson's Creek' star's acting skills

Katie Holmes. Pic/AFP


Hollywood actor Katie Holmes is a force in Hollywood. The actor has charmed audiences both through her ravishing red-carpet looks at events, and through her acting chops for over 2 decades. Several roles she has done, both on film and television, are beloved by the audience to this date.


As the actor rings in her 44th birthday, let us take a look at 5 of her most iconic roles which showcase some of her finest performances and prove why the actor is still a force to reckon with on screen.



Hannah In Wonder Boys'


Though the film was not a financial success, Katie’s performance as Hannah, a creative writing student whose feelings for her professor were unrequited, was lauded. She starred opposite the iconic Michael Douglas, with whom she shared great chemistry on screen.

April In 'Pieces Of April'

Portraying a young girl who’s lost her way in the journey of life in this comedy-drama, Katie effortlessly fades behind the character, becoming one with it. The pink hair and heavy eye colour she sports in the film only add to the iconic factor of the role.

Samantha In 'First Daughter'

Katie played the role of the US President’s daughter in this film who is about to attend college. It’s not the most complex role of the actor but her feline charm and youthful vibe made this role one of her most adored and well-liked performances in cinema.

Also Read: Sam Worthington lost 'Green Lantern' role after criticising the superhero

Jessica King In 'The Gift'

In a short yet significant role, Katie defied her more popular ‘girl-next-door’ vibe as she essayed the flirty and bold Jessica King on screen. Her role played an integral part in the film’s central mystery.

Joey In 'Dawson's Creek'

One of her most iconic and fan-favourite roles of all time, Katie portrayed the soft-hearted yet smart teenager Joey in this TV series. Starring opposite actors like Michelle Williams and James Van Der Beek, Katie shone with her palpable emotions and heartfelt acting in the series.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
katie holmes hollywood news Entertainment News Hollywood birthday

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK