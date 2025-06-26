According to reports, Orlando Bloom and singer Katy Perry have ended their six year engagement. They also have a four-year-old daughter together whom they will continue to co-parent

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

It seems Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have ended their six-year-long engagement. The two have been together for nearly a decade and got engaged six years ago. They also share a four-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

Katy Perry and Orlando end relationship?

According to a report by US Weekly, Katy and Orlando have decided to end their relationship but continue to remain amicable. Quoting a source, the magazine reported, “It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is, of course, upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that the couple was set to engage in "make-or-break talks" in the coming weeks. They have reportedly been going through a rough patch for some time now.

Reports of trouble

Katy, 40, and Orlando, 48, first met back in 2016 and got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019. Earlier this month, it was reported that the couple, who are parents to Daisy, had called off their engagement.

As per Mirror.co.uk, speculation around their split intensified when Katy was seen without her engagement ring, sparking rumours that the relationship was "on the rocks."

According to The U.S. Sun, Katy plans to fly back to California to spend the July 4 holiday with Orlando and her family. She is scheduled to take a break from her ongoing tour from July 1 to July 10, when it resumes in North America.

World tour causing strain on relationship?

It has been reported that preparations for her world tour and the extensive travel involved have been the "biggest disruption" in their relationship. Sources claimed that the couple has been “disconnected” for a while and have been “living separate lives” due to work commitments.

Earlier this year, Katy spoke about how their relationship had grown stronger over time. “I’ve talked a lot about love languages and how important they are—learning your partner’s love language, and even if it isn’t yours, tapping into that for them,” she told People.

In a previous interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Perry also praised Orlando's energy as a partner. “He's a real sage. We both have parts of ourselves—our highest good and our carnal, material selves, our ego,” she said. “When the ego is running the show, then it's like, ‘Whoa.’ But when that's in check, we’re something else.”