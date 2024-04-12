Keanu Reeves displays resilience after fracturing kneecap on film set

Despite the setback, Reeves, hailed as a "trooper" by Ansari, soldiered on with filming, only relinquishing his duties for scenes requiring salsa dancing

In a tale that seems plucked straight from the script of one of his action-packed movies, Keanu Reeves found himself sidelined by an unexpected adversary on the set of the upcoming film 'Good Fortune.'

According to a report by People magazine, his co-star and director, Aziz Ansari shared that Reeves suffered a fractured kneecap after an unfortunate encounter with a rug in his trailer.

Speaking at CinemaCon 2024 in Las Vegas, Ansari shed light on the incident, recounting, "About, I don't know, 15 days into shooting with me, I was like, 'Hey, just go chill in your dressing room for 15 minutes.' And he tripped on a rug. He's like, 'Aah, my knee.'"

Despite the setback, Reeves, hailed as a "trooper" by Ansari, soldiered on with filming, only relinquishing his duties for scenes requiring salsa dancing.

Ansari humorously recalled, "He was like, 'I'll do it!' We're like, 'Keanu, calm down. We'll do the salsa dancing once your knee's healed.'"

Reeves' resilience is no surprise to those familiar with his cinematic exploits, having performed daring stunts in films like the 'John Wick' series and 'The Matrix.'

Ansari revealed that Reeves even attempted the iconic bus jump in "Speed."

'Good Fortune,' which also stars Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer, promises to be a special project for Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, according to Chair Joe Drake.

The film, initially announced in April 2023, garnered attention for its star-studded cast and Ansari's dual role as actor and director.

Meanwhile, Reeves ventures into literary territory with his upcoming novel 'The Book of Elsewhere,' a spinoff of his popular BRZRKR comic book series.

Collaborating with author China Mieville, Reeves explores the world of his immortal warrior character, set for publication in July, as per People magazine.

