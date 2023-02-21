Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny on a double date with Hailey And Justin Bieber

Jenner and Bunny were recently spotted leaving the same Los Angeles restaurant after a reported double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber

Pic/L- Kendall Jenner's Instagram R - Bad Bunny's Instagram

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spending time together created a buzz among their fans. According to a source, Kendall recently started hanging out with him. They were introduced to each other by their friends. He moved to Los Angeles a few weeks ago and bought a house, reported People, a US-based media company.



Jenner and Bunny were recently spotted leaving the same Los Angeles restaurant after a reported double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber, according to TMZ. While Jenner sported leather pants, black boots and a grey oversized jacket for the outing at Wally's in Beverly Hills, the singer donned cream pants, a brown jacket and a khaki-coloured hat.



'The Kardashians' star previously dated NBA player Devin Booker. In November 2022, several sources confirmed that Jenner and the Phoenix Suns guard had ended their relationship due to their demanding jobs, according to People.

"Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," a source told People.



The insiders also revealed that the decision to end their relationship was mutual. Jenner and Booker were first romantically linked in 2020 but didn't go Instagram official with their relationship up until Valentine's Day in 2021. Bad Bunny has previously been linked to singer and jewellery designer Gabriela Berlingeri. He revealed in an interview that the pair met at a restaurant in 2017.



"I met her at some restaurant, while I was eating with my parents and my brothers. We started talking and from there, we continued to see each other,'' the singer told the publication.

