Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Kevin Costner Jewel spark dating rumours

Kevin Costner, Jewel spark dating rumours

Updated on: 09 December,2023 05:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Interestingly, the songwriter documented the tropical trip via Instagram in November, gushing over the actor’s mentorship.

Kevin Costner reportedly can’t keep his hands off of Jewel in cosy new pictures of the pair. The Draft Day actor sparked romance rumours with the Love wins singer after an international portal obtained recent photos of Jewel, 49, speaking into a microphone as Costner, 68, wrapped his arms around her waist with a smile.



They were in the British Virgin Islands for a week last month as part of a tennis fundraiser for the Grammy winner’s Inspiring Children Foundation. Asserting that “there was definitely something going on,” an eyewitness reportedly said, “They were flirty. And when they were together, it was like they both just lit up.”


According to another source, “You could tell they were trying to be discreet, but anybody who saw them could tell something was going on.” The couple is said to have flown out of the Caribbean together. Interestingly, the songwriter documented the tropical trip via Instagram in November, gushing over the actor’s mentorship.

“Every year, my foundation and I go to Necker Island to help host a tennis event on to raise funds for our kids,” she wrote. “Amazing players like Genie Bouchard come and support us in playing doubles with the folks who come… Kevin Costner was kind enough to mentor our kids this year." 

