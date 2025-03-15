Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Kevin Hart on his responsibility towards the next generation stars

Kevin Hart on his responsibility towards the next generation stars

Updated on: 15 March,2025 08:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The business only continues to grow, succeed and reach new levels because of what people are doing and creating underneath

Kevin Hart. Pic/X

Hollywood star and comedian Kevin Hart is “very aware” that he has a responsibility to upcoming wave movie talents.


The star, 45, told in an interview wit Extra, “I am very aware that I am getting older and turning into a vet in our business. We do have a responsibility, and that responsibility is to try to position those that are next in the best way to exceed what we’ve done and go above and beyond. If it was set up for us to kind of just step and repeat and have the same layer of a success as the ones before us, then the business would pretty much have already peaked. The business only continues to grow, succeed and reach new levels because of what people are doing and creating underneath.”


He said he can only hope that this generation of amazing talent and actors, actresses, entrepreneurs, influencers—the next wave of funny and the next wave of drama—they’re real. “The next wave of directors and producers are real.” Hart sees it as his responsibility to help to “open as many doors” as possible for the next generation of movie stars.


