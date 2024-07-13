Global sensation Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have dazzled with their second desi look for the grand Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

Kim and Khloe Kardashian

Kim Kardashian reacts to video referring to her and Khloe as 'Kimolika and Khloena', fans ask 'did she read the names?'

Kim and Khloe Kardashian are currently experiencing the Mumbai life. This is the first time that the Kardashians sisters have come to India They were invited by the Ambanis to attend Anant and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding ceremony. For the festivities, the Kardashians sisters have been embracing Indian attires. After dazzling in Manish Malhotra outfits on day 1, they have yet again aced desi looks for the Shubh Ashirvad ceremony.

The Kardashian sisters were spotted stepping out of the Taj hotel in Colaba on Saturday evening as they headed to the ceremony in Bandra's Jio World Conventions Centre. Enroute to the ceremony, Kim took to her Instagram stories to share selfies videos of herself shot from the car. Kim was in awe of her look and sparkling diamonds she had on herself.

She also shared a paparazzi video of her and Khloe stepping out of the hotel with Paps yelling their names. The video referred to them as 'Kimolika and Khloena', a fun twist to the popular Indian television vamp Komolika. Sharing the video, Kim wrote, "Lol" with an emoticon of tongue sticking out.

As soon as Kim re-shared the video, fans wondered if Kim even read the names on the video or even understood the references. Either way fans were happy to see Kim and Khloe post about their Mumbai experiences.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe opted to wear sarees for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. Kim chose a shimmery red saree teamed with a matching bralette blouse. Tassel detailing at the hemline of the midriff-baring blouse definitely amped up her outfit.Taking to Instagram, she posted several pictures and videos, giving a sneak peek into her look.

I'm going to a wedding,' The Kardashians star said in one of the videos. She looked extremely excited to attend the wedding of Anant and Radhika with her sister Khloe. Kim’s hair was styled in natural looking waves and elevated her look with diamond necklace.

Earlier on Friday, Kim and Khloe stepped out and enjoyed an autorickshaw ride in India's film city. Khloe shared a candid video on her Instagram, where the sisters, adorned with traditional tikka on their foreheads and dressed in Western attire, playfully documented their auto adventure. In the video clip, Khloe is heard saying, "Kim and I are in a rickshaw in India," as the camera captures their animated expressions and the dynamic backdrop of Mumbai's urban landscape. The light-hearted moment concludes with Kim, famed for her signature pout, posing for the camera amidst laughter and enjoyment.