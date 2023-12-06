Kim Kardashian to play divorce lawyer in Ryan Murphy's next legal drama

Breaking News
Updated on: 06 December,2023 06:48 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI

Kim Kardashian will be portraying the role of a divorce lawyer in Ryan Murphy's untitled legal drama

Kim Kardashian. Pic/AFP

American media personality, Kim Kardashian is all set to portray the role of a divorce lawyer in Ryan Murphy's upcoming legal drama.


As per Variety, a US-based media outlet, the legal drama has been given a series commitment at Hulu -- which also airs reality series 'The Kardashians', and will see Kim Kardashian play a successful divorce lawyer who leads an all-woman law firm in Los Angeles.


Jon Robin Baitz, the showrunner of the Truman Capote-focused upcoming season of Murphy's "Feud," will write the series alongside Joseph Baken, a writer on "AHS" spinoff "American Horror Stories."


Further details about the project are still awaited.

Apart from this, Kim is also working on a comedy film titled 'The Fifth Wheel,' in which she will be seen playing an outsider in a group of four other women friends. After a competitive bidding war, the film landed at Netflix in November, Variety reported.

The Kardashian-led Hulu series will be Murphy's first new Disney project since entering an overall deal with the company in June after exiting his Netflix deal.

Kardashian has been a TV star for over 15 years, starring on E!'s "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" and now Hulu's "The Kardashians," but she has rarely dipped her toe into the acting pool.

She has a series of voice acting animation credits and has played herself with cameos on sitcoms ranging from "How I Met Your Mother" to "30 Rock" and "2 Broke Girls," and "Ocean's 8." But she has had a handful of minor acting roles: in 2008, she was part of the parody comedy film, "Disaster Movie;" in 2009, she booked one episode of "CSI: NY;" and in 2012, she appeared in four episodes of "Drop Dead Diva."

kim kardashian hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update keeping up with the kardashians Hollywood Buzz

