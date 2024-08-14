Kit Harington admitted that there were mistakes in the finale season of Game of Thrones but reasoned that there was no ‘alternative’

British actor Kit Harington, who portrayed Jon Snow in HBO’s popular television series Game of Thrones, recently addressed the criticism that followed the show’s eighth and final season. He admitted that there were mistakes in the finale season but reasoned that there was no ‘alternative’ as the people involved in the making of the show were “f***ing tired.”

During an interaction with a British website, Harington said, “I think if there was any fault with the end of Thrones, it is that we were all so f***ing tired, we couldn’t have gone on longer. So, I understand some people thought it was rushed, and I might agree with them. But I’m not sure if there was any alternative.”

The actor, who worked on the show for a decade, highlighted how, when he looked at his pictures from the show, he found himself looking “exhausted.” “I look spent. I didn’t have another season in me.” Reacting to the criticism of Game of Thrones Season 8 (2019), the actor said, “Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I think there were mistakes made, story-wise, towards the end. There were some interesting choices that didn’t quite work.”

Harington was supposed to star in the Jon Snow spin-off, but the series was shelved. However, the prequel series, House of the Dragon, came out in 2022 and was appreciated.