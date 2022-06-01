Breaking News
Korean stars Park Shin-hye, Choi Tae-joon welcome first child

Updated on: 01 June,2022 07:16 AM IST  |  Washington
Park was last seen in the 2021 K-drama, Sisyphus: The Myth and Choi recently had a cameo in the hit 2022 series, Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Pics/Instagram


Popular South Korean actor couple Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon on Tuesday became parents to their first child, a baby boy.

 The actor, known for shows The Heirs, The Doctors and films The Royal Tailor and The Call, gave birth to the baby in a medical facility in Seoul. “Actress Park Shin-hye gave birth to a healthy boy today at a hospital in Seoul. Currently, both Park Shin-hye and the baby boy are in good health and they are resting well with Choi Tae-joon and their family and friends. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all of the people who have sent their congratulations. Please continue to send your blessings and support to Park Shin-hye, Choi Tae-joon, and their baby boy,” Park’s agency Salt Entertainment said in the statement. Park and Choi, who started dating in late 2017, announced their marriage and pregnancy in November 2021. The couple tied the knot on January 22, 2022, in the presence of friends and family.




Park was last seen in the 2021 K-drama, Sisyphus: The Myth and Choi recently had a cameo in the hit 2022 series, Twenty-Five Twenty-One.


