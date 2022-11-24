Kourtney Kardashian confesses her desire to breastfeed Khloe's baby boy

She made the bizarre confession to sister Khloe Kardashian, who has her unnamed son with cheating ex Tristan Thompson on the finale episode of season two of Hulu's 'The Kardashians'.

(Pics courtesy: Kourtney Kardashian/ Instagram)

Kourtney Kardashian confesses her desire to breastfeed her nephew

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has the desire to nurse her sister Khloe Kardashian's baby boy.

She made the bizarre confession to sister Khloe Kardashian, who has her unnamed son with cheating ex Tristan Thompson on the finale episode of season two of Hulu's 'The Kardashians'.

Khloe reacts: "Oh, my God, Kourt, let's calm down."

The cameras are yet to film the youngest member of the family, but he's said to look like the pair's 35-year-old brother Rob, reports femalefirs.co.uk.

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian reveals she and sister Khloe are not as close anymore

Kris Jenner, 67, even suggests her grandchild, who was born via surrogate, be named after her son.

She says: "How about Rob? How about Rob Kardashian Thompson, and then just call him Rob Kardashian."

Khloe, 38, also has daughter True, four, with basketball player Tristan. Kourtney's desire to breastfeed comes after her IVF treatment.

While she is keen to have a baby with her husband Travis Barker, the 43-year-old reality star felt "pushed" into having fertility treatment and is now more philosophical about the situation than she once was.

She said: "I got to a place where I just felt, like, exactly how timing was everything with me and Travis. I feel - truly - like if it's meant to be, it'll happen."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever