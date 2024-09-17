Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron is all set to direct his first non-Avatar film since 1997. The filmmaker will be making a movie titled 'Last Train to Hiroshima' adapted from two nonfiction books

Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron has secured the rights of two non-fictions books which he will be adapting for the big screen. He has purchased the rights to Charles Pellegrino's forthcoming book 'Ghosts of Hiroshima' and his 2015 book 'Last Train From Hiroshima'.

According to a report in Deadline, Cameron will be referencing both books to make his next film inspired by a true story. He will begin shooting for the film as soon as Avatar production permits. Cameron told the news portal that the two nonfiction books will be adapted into one "uncompromising theatrical film". This will mark Cameron's first non-Avatar film since 1997 Oscar-winning Titanic.

About James Cameron's first non-Avatar film in 27 years

The film will be called 'Last Train From Hiroshima' based on the title of the book. Pellegrino’s Ghosts of Hiroshima will be published by Blackstone Publishing in August 2025. That marks the 80th anniversary of the dropping of the bomb in 1945.

The film will narrate the true story of a Japanese man who survived the nuclear blast at Hiroshima during World War 2. He got on a train to Nagasaki and survived the explosion in the city that claimed many lives.

"It’s a subject that I’ve wanted to do a film about, that I’ve been wrestling with how to do it, over the years,” Cameron told Deadline. “I met Tsutomu Yamaguchi, a survivor of both Hiroshima and Nagasaki, just days before he died. He was in the hospital. He was handing the baton of his personal story to us, so I have to do it. I can’t turn away from it.” While visiting Yamaguchi, Cameron and Pellegrino pledged to “pass on his unique and harrowing experience to future generations.”

Netizens react to James Cameron's upcoming film

With the announcement, fans of the filmmaker were taken by surprise.

"I know im finna be old as shit when this movie finally comes out 😭 expecting the trailer in 20 years," wrote a user on X referringto Cameron's time cnusming films

A James Cameron film that’s not Avatar!?!? pic.twitter.com/8mi7yZQ1cH — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) September 16, 2024

Can we just skip the next 15 Blue Cat films and go straight to this project? Right?

Another user commented, "1) We the currently alive will all be dead when this comes out lol

2) Thank god no 3D and he realizes when his appropriate and when it is not.

No one needs to see the flashes and black rain in 3D. "

Ok so 20 years when the AI version of Cameron is finishing up Avatsr. Cool thanks🙄 pic.twitter.com/WhzW43WN1b — Matt Wilburn (@matmatattack) September 17, 2024