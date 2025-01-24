Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Police recovers accused's driving license
MMRDA signs 11 MoUs worth USD 40 billion at Davos
Ghatkopar Police busts gang smuggling alcohol in stolen SUVs
At least 28 flights to and from Mumbai disrupted by foggy conditions
Will decide on going solo in local bodies polls at appropriate time: Uddhav
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese to reunite soon

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese to reunite soon?

Updated on: 24 January,2025 09:25 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

As per Deadline, DiCaprio and Scorsese are also expected to produce the film along with Stacey Sher, Rick Yorn and DiCaprio's Appian Way partner Jennifer Davisson

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese to reunite soon?

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio .Pics/AFP

Listen to this article
Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese to reunite soon?
x
00:00

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio and critically acclaimed director Martin Scorcese are looking for a reunion with the long-awaited film adaptation of Erik Larson's bestselling book 'The Devil in the White City', reported Deadline. The 20th Century Studios, an American film production house is reportedly in talks with Leonardo to star and Scorcese to direct the film adaption of a book which will also mark their reunion on the big screens. 


As per Deadline, DiCaprio and Scorsese are also expected to produce the film along with Stacey Sher, Rick Yorn and DiCaprio's Appian Way partner Jennifer Davisson. There is currently no script for the pic, which is based on Larson's nonfiction classic Devil in the White City: Murder, Magic and Madness at the Fair That Changed America, first published in 2004. Leonardo and Scorsese have been developing the project for some time, and it is believed that they always felt the story of Erik's bestselling book 'The Devil in the White City' has resonated with them throughout the years and still does, reported Deadline.


The 'Titanic' actor first landed rights to the book in 2010, and though the project has gone through various stages of development over the years, Deadline sources of Hollywood claim that all the parties involved with the production of the film have come on board to release this story on a theatrical level. It came after a meeting with the executives of 20th Century Studios. 


The story of 'Devil in the White City' follows Dr. HH Holmes, a cunning serial killer believed to have murdered anywhere from 27 to 200 people at a time when the city of Chicago was enthralled with hosting the World's Columbian Exposition of 1893. The book plays off the contrasts between the hopeful expectations and wonders presented at the exposition and the dark deeds of Holmes, who manoeuvred in its shadows and built a carefully concealed house of horrors. 

If the project comes to fruition, then this will mark another big victory for 20th Century Studios after they bagged the distribution rights of films like 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' starring Jeremy Allen White playing the role of guitarist Bruce Springsteen and 'The Barrier' starring Austin Butler with Edward Berger direction. Asbell, Greenbaum and SVP Production Sarah Shepard will be overseeing Devil in the White City for the studio, stated Deadline.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

leonardo dicaprio martin scorsese hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK