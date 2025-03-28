Leonardo DiCaprio’s Nine Little Indians documentary explores boarding school abuse

According to Deadline, the film will chronicle their fight to hold the Catholic Church accountable for the heinous crimes inflicted upon them

Leonardo DiCaprio. Pic/AFP

Academy Award-winning actor and producer Leonardo DiCaprio has teamed up with filmmaker Shannon Kring on the upcoming documentary 'Nine Little Indians,' which sheds light on the harrowing story of abuse at a US boarding school for Native American children.

The documentary, currently in post-production, follows the nearly two-decade-long legal battle of the Charbonneau sisters and their childhood schoolmates who endured horrific abuse at St. Paul's Indian Mission School in South Dakota.

According to Deadline, the film will chronicle their fight to hold the Catholic Church accountable for the heinous crimes inflicted upon them.

DiCaprio's production company, Appian Way, is producing the documentary alongside Red Queen Media and Terra Mater Studios.

The film features interviews with two former nuns at the school and the abbot who supervised several of the priests accused of rape and murder.

Filmmaker Kring, known for her documentary 'End Of The Line: The Women Of Standing Rock,' began working on the project in 2016, when tribal members invited her to document the discovery of skeletal remains of missing children at the school.

According to Deadline, the documentary aims to expose the dark history of American Indian boarding schools, which were established to "civilize" Native American children into Anglo-American culture.

The institutions have been linked to numerous cases of abuse, rape, and murder.

Author and public speaker Tony Robbins has joined the project as an executive producer, alongside DiCaprio and other notable producers.

"We are delighted to partner with Tony Robbins and Shannon Kring on this profound film, which sheds light onto the egregious crimes that took place at St. Paul's Indian Mission School," said Jennifer Davisson, President of Production at Appian Way, as quoted by Deadline.

Kring added, "It is time that we as a nation atone for this horror of the not-so-distant past."

Robbins commented, "I hope that 'Nine Little Indians' inspires you as much as the St. Paul's Indian Mission School survivors have inspired me."

