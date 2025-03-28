Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
Gudi Padwa Gudi Padwa
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Leonardo DiCaprios Nine Little Indians documentary explores boarding school abuse

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Nine Little Indians documentary explores boarding school abuse

Updated on: 28 March,2025 11:09 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

According to Deadline, the film will chronicle their fight to hold the Catholic Church accountable for the heinous crimes inflicted upon them

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Nine Little Indians documentary explores boarding school abuse

Leonardo DiCaprio. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Leonardo DiCaprio’s Nine Little Indians documentary explores boarding school abuse
x
00:00

Academy Award-winning actor and producer Leonardo DiCaprio has teamed up with filmmaker Shannon Kring on the upcoming documentary 'Nine Little Indians,' which sheds light on the harrowing story of abuse at a US boarding school for Native American children.


The documentary, currently in post-production, follows the nearly two-decade-long legal battle of the Charbonneau sisters and their childhood schoolmates who endured horrific abuse at St. Paul's Indian Mission School in South Dakota.


According to Deadline, the film will chronicle their fight to hold the Catholic Church accountable for the heinous crimes inflicted upon them.


DiCaprio's production company, Appian Way, is producing the documentary alongside Red Queen Media and Terra Mater Studios.

The film features interviews with two former nuns at the school and the abbot who supervised several of the priests accused of rape and murder.

Filmmaker Kring, known for her documentary 'End Of The Line: The Women Of Standing Rock,' began working on the project in 2016, when tribal members invited her to document the discovery of skeletal remains of missing children at the school.

According to Deadline, the documentary aims to expose the dark history of American Indian boarding schools, which were established to "civilize" Native American children into Anglo-American culture.

The institutions have been linked to numerous cases of abuse, rape, and murder.

Author and public speaker Tony Robbins has joined the project as an executive producer, alongside DiCaprio and other notable producers.

"We are delighted to partner with Tony Robbins and Shannon Kring on this profound film, which sheds light onto the egregious crimes that took place at St. Paul's Indian Mission School," said Jennifer Davisson, President of Production at Appian Way, as quoted by Deadline.

Kring added, "It is time that we as a nation atone for this horror of the not-so-distant past."

Robbins commented, "I hope that 'Nine Little Indians' inspires you as much as the St. Paul's Indian Mission School survivors have inspired me."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

leonardo dicaprio hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK