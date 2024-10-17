Just a few months before his passing, Liam Payne shared a throwback photo on Instagram with all his former One Direction bandmates: Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik

One Direction

Listen to this article Liam Payne's final Instagram post with One Direction leaves fans devastated x 00:00

Liam Payne’s unexpected death at 31 has left fans devastated, and his last Instagram post now holds a heavier significance. Just a few months before his passing, Payne shared a throwback photo on Instagram with all his former One Direction bandmates: Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik.

ADVERTISEMENT

Liam Payne's final Instagram post

The photo was a tribute to Morgan Spurlock, the filmmaker behind the band’s documentary One Direction: This Is Us. In the post, Liam Payne shared his respect for Spurlock, saying, "Rest in peace, Morgan Spurlock, it was a pleasure working with you."

After the news of Payne’s death on October 16, 2024, fans flooded the post, leaving emotional messages filled with grief and disbelief. Many shared their condolences and memories. One fan wrote, "youre missed by millions liam thanks for playing a huge part of my childhood i can never repay you for the memories i made from one direction i hope youre singing in the sky rest in peace man 🤍🕊"

Another user wrote, "Rest in Peace. Nothing can hurt you anymore. 🥺🤍🕊️"

"i’m still in disbelief, i wish things were different.. we will forever love you done here past life baby🤞🏾🩷 rest easy liam," said another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne)

About Liam Payne's death

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne, 31, was found dead on Wednesday after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, according to local officials. Police in Buenos Aires reported that Payne fell from the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel in the Palermo neighbourhood, a popular area in Argentina's capital. The fall caused severe injuries, and medics confirmed his death at the scene.

Pablo Policicchio, the communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry, told The Associated Press that Payne "jumped from his room's balcony." Police responded to an emergency call around 5 p.m. local time about an "aggressive man possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol," he said.

In a 911 call obtained by the AP, the hotel manager can be heard saying they had “a guest who is overwhelmed with drugs and alcohol ... He’s destroying the entire room and, well, we need you to send someone, please." The manager's tone became more frantic, mentioning that the room had a balcony. Alberto Crescenti, the head of the state emergency medical service, told Argentina’s Todo Noticias TV that authorities were looking into the details of Payne’s death and performing an autopsy.

After the news spread, dozens of One Direction fans from around Buenos Aires gathered at the Casa Sur Hotel, forming lines that extended into the blocked-off street where police were stationed. Forensic investigators were seen leaving the hotel, and Payne's body was taken away about three hours after the fall. Heartbroken fans, mostly young women recording on their phones, were in shock as a memorial with candles and flowers quickly formed outside the hotel.