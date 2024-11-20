Former One Direction member Liam Payne's funeral on Nov 20 will see Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan reuniting for the first time since their split

One Direction band members to pay tribute to Liam

Former One Direction member Liam Payne passed away after a tragic incident, and his funeral will take place in the Home Counties on Wednesday, November 20. Reportedly, the entire One Direction crew is expected to attend the funeral of the late singer. Bandmates, including Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan, will be coming together for the first time since their split. The report stated that Liam's funeral will be a private affair, attended by his family and close friends.

Liam Payne's funeral is taking place in the Home Counties

'The Sun UK' quoted a source saying, "Liam's funeral is taking place in the Home Counties. His family has gone to great lengths to put together the perfect service and give him the send-off he deserves. Liam may have been a global superstar, but to Geoff and Karen, he will always be their little boy. It is going to be an incredibly difficult day." Reportedly, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan will attend the funeral to pay their last respects to their late friend.

It is also reported by 'Radar Online' that they might sing a song in memory of their late friend. An insider shared that it will be a “moving tribute at the service, in the style of Elton John’s ‘Candle in the Wind’ tribute at the funeral of Princess Diana."

Liam Payne Death: Former One Direction member passes away

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne, 31, was found dead on Wednesday after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, according to local officials. Police in Buenos Aires reported that Payne fell from the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel in the Palermo neighborhood, a popular area in Argentina’s capital. The fall caused severe injuries, and medics confirmed his death at the scene.

After the news spread, dozens of One Direction fans from around Buenos Aires gathered at the Casa Sur Hotel, forming lines that extended into the blocked-off street where police were stationed. Forensic investigators were seen leaving the hotel, and Payne’s body was taken away about three hours after the fall. Heartbroken fans, mostly young women recording on their phones, were in shock as a memorial with candles and flowers quickly formed outside the hotel.