'Life of Chuck' first teaser: Actor Tom Hiddleston set to face apocalypse

Updated on: 16 March,2025 09:13 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
ANI |

Top

The film, directed by Mike Flanagan, is based on Stephen King's novella and tells the story of Charles "Chuck" Krantz, a man whose death coincides with the end of the world

'Life of Chuck' first teaser: Actor Tom Hiddleston set to face apocalypse

Tom Hiddleston. Pic/AFP

The much-awaited first teaser for 'The Life of Chuck' has been released, giving fans a sneak peek of Tom Hiddleston's character, reported The Hollywood Reporter.


The film, directed by Mike Flanagan, is based on Stephen King's novella and tells the story of Charles "Chuck" Krantz, a man whose death coincides with the end of the world.


The teaser begins with Hiddleston's character walking through a mall before shifting to a scene where he appears deep in thought, wearing a suit and glasses. In a voice-over, Chuck says, "The universe is large, and it contains multitudes, but... it also contains me." The line hints at the film's message of finding joy even in difficult times.


The movie follows an unusual storytelling style, presenting Chuck's life in reverse order--starting from his death and moving backward to his early years. The teaser also gives a glimpse of actors Jacob Tremblay and Benjamin Pajak, who play younger versions of Chuck. The apocalyptic undertones in the trailer add a sense of mystery and suspense.

Apart from Tom, the film also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, Matthew Lillard, Mia Sara, Carl Lumbly, Kate Siegel, Mark Hamill, and Heather Langenkamp.

