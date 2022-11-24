×
Lifetime honour for Nicole Kidman

Updated on: 24 November,2022 07:30 AM IST  |  Washington
Kidman, 55, is widely considered one of the best actors of her generation. She is a decorated performer, winning an Oscar for The Hours (2002), two Emmys for Big Little Lies, and a Golden Globe nod for The Undoing

Nicole Kidman


Nicole Kidman will be honoured with AFI’s Life Achievement Award. To be presented with the award at a gala tribute on June 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, she is the 49th person and the first Australian to receive this honour. Kathleen Kennedy, chairperson of the AFI Board of Trustees, said, “Nicole Kidman has enchanted audiences for decades with the daring of her artistry and the glamour of a screen icon. She is a force, both brave in her choices and bold in each performance. AFI is honoured to present her with the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award.”


Kidman, 55, is widely considered one of the best actors of her generation. She is a decorated performer, winning an Oscar for The Hours (2002), two Emmys for Big Little Lies, and a Golden Globe nod for The Undoing. Over the course of her career, she has seamlessly transitioned between indies and blockbusters while working with esteemed filmmakers like Jane Campion, Sofia Coppola, Baz Luhrmann, Anthony Minghella, Sydney Pollack, Lars von Trier, and Stanley Kubrick. Kidman made her London stage debut in 1998 with The Blue Room, a modern adaptation of Arthur Schnitzler’s La Ronde. She won London’s Evening Standard Award for her performance, and also earned a nomination for Laurence Olivier Award. 


