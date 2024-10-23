Lily Gladstone, Sharon Stone to star in indie comedy In Memoriam

The film, currently in production in Los Angeles, is fronted by comedian-podcaster Marc Maron

Lily Gladstone, Marc Maron and Sharon Stone. Pics/AFP

Actors Lily Gladstone and Sharon Stone are set to star in the independent comedy, In Memoriam, set against the backdrop of the Oscars ceremony.

The film, currently in production in Los Angeles, is fronted by comedian-podcaster Marc Maron.

According to reports, the story revolves around a veteran Hollywood actor (Maron), who becomes obsessed with securing a spot in the Oscars’ In Memoriam montage after he is diagnosed with terminal cancer. Every year, the Oscars pay tribute to industry legends, who passed away in the last one year in its In Memoriam montage.

Killers of the Flower Moon (2023) breakout star Gladstone, who was the first Native American woman to be nominated in the best actress category at the Oscars this year, will play Maron’s therapist in the film.

Stone will star as one of the actor’s ex-wives, who was once a major movie star. Interestingly, Stone was nominated for a best actress Oscar for Casino (1996). Judy Greer will essay the role of another of the actor’s former wives.

