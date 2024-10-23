Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Lily Gladstone Sharon Stone to star in indie comedy In Memoriam

Lily Gladstone, Sharon Stone to star in indie comedy In Memoriam

Updated on: 23 October,2024 07:19 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Agencies |

Top

The film, currently in production in Los Angeles, is fronted by comedian-podcaster Marc Maron

Lily Gladstone, Sharon Stone to star in indie comedy In Memoriam

Lily Gladstone, Marc Maron and Sharon Stone. Pics/AFP

Lily Gladstone, Sharon Stone to star in indie comedy In Memoriam
Actors Lily Gladstone and Sharon Stone are set to star in the independent comedy, In Memoriam, set against the backdrop of the Oscars ceremony.


The film, currently in production in Los Angeles, is fronted by comedian-podcaster Marc Maron.


According to reports, the story revolves around a veteran Hollywood actor (Maron), who becomes obsessed with securing a spot in the Oscars’ In Memoriam montage after he is diagnosed with terminal cancer. Every year, the Oscars pay tribute to industry legends, who passed away in the last one year in its In Memoriam montage.


Killers of the Flower Moon  (2023) breakout star Gladstone, who was the first Native American woman to be nominated in the best actress category at the Oscars this year, will play Maron’s therapist in the film.

Stone will star as one of the actor’s ex-wives, who was once a major movie star. Interestingly, Stone was nominated for a best actress Oscar for Casino (1996). Judy Greer will essay the role of another of the actor’s former wives.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

