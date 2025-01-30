Breaking News
Coming soon: Greenfield access controlled road between Mumbai, MMR
Pier cage of under-construction Mumbai Metro-4 collapses in Kurla
Powai Police organise anti-drug rally to raise awareness among youth in Mumbai
Elderly woman falls into creek in Thane, rescued
4,066 new Aadhaar kits to be distributed to collector's office across state
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > M Night Shyamalan ropes in Jake Gyllenhaal for supernatural romantic thriller

M Night Shyamalan ropes in Jake Gyllenhaal for supernatural romantic thriller

Updated on: 31 January,2025 07:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

The yet-untitled film is a supernatural romantic thriller, based on an original story co-created by Shyamalan and best-selling novelist Nicholas Sparks

M Night Shyamalan ropes in Jake Gyllenhaal for supernatural romantic thriller

M Night Shyamalan and Jake Gyllenhaal

Listen to this article
M Night Shyamalan ropes in Jake Gyllenhaal for supernatural romantic thriller
x
00:00

Filmmaker M Night Shyamalan is set to collaborate with Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal for his next directorial project. The yet-untitled film is a supernatural romantic thriller, based on an original story co-created by Shyamalan and best-selling novelist Nicholas Sparks, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.


Shyamalan and Sparks are independently creating a screenplay and a novel, respectively, both inspired by the same original love story. Each project will feature the same core concept and characters, but will be uniquely adapted to suit the medium.


It is the first time that Shyamalan will collaborate with a high-profile writer like Sparks, known for novels like A Walk To Remember, The Notebook, The Choice, and Dear John. These books of the author and many others have been adapted into feature films as well.


The details of the project have been kept under wraps. Shyamalan and Ashwin Rajan will produce through Blinding Edge Pictures, alongside Sparks’ long-time producing partner Theresa Park and Marc Bienstock. Shyamalan’s Blinding Edge Pictures is in discussions with Warner Bros for the movie’s theatrical release. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

jake gyllenhaal hollywood news Hollywood Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK