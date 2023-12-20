Madonna reveals she was in "induced coma for 48 hours" during hospitalization for bacterial infection

American singer and actor Madonna recently talked about her initial moments after waking up from her coma

American singer and actor Madonna recently shared new details about her hospitalization due to a bacterial infection. She opened up about her June illness that had her admitted to the intensive care unit for several days. She revealed details about the life-changing situation while performing a show in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday night, telling the crowd that she was in "an induced coma for 48 hours" in June, as per People.

Madonna also thanked her Kabbalah teacher, who was by her side. A fan shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) in which the singer could be heard saying, "The only voice I heard was of her . I heard her say, Squeeze my hand." Apart from her, the Grammy winner also thanked her friend Shavawn, who was in the audience on Saturday, for saving her life by rushing her to the hospital, reported People.

"There are some very important people in the room tonight that were with me at the hospital. There's one very important woman who dragged me to the hospital," she said of Shavawn in the clip. "I don't even remember; I passed out on my bathroom floor and woke up in the ICU ... She saved my life."

Madonna also talked about her initial moments after waking up from her coma in her speech. "There were a couple of things I thought about when I first became conscious and I saw my six incredible children sitting around me -- by the way, I had to almost die to get all my kids in one room," she quipped, referring to Lourdes, 27, Rocco, 23, David Banda, 18, Mercy James, 17, and 11-year-old twins Estere and Stella, as per People.

Madonna's manager Guy Oseary, earlier in June announced on Instagram that the singer was recovering in the ICU after developing a "serious" bacterial infection. At the time, he said she was still under medical care but expected to make a "full recovery."

