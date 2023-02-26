Madonna splits from lover Andrew Darnell

As per reports, the relationship was only casual, but its ending has left the star suffering due to its timing. “It was only a casual thing [with Darnell], so she’s not broken-hearted. It is just that it has come at a bad time,” a source informed

Madonna with Andrew Darnell

Hung up hitmaker Madonna has split from her model lover Andrew Darnell amid a “crisis of confidence.” The pop star, 64, is said to have called it quits with Darnell, 23, after he found love with someone closer to his own age. The Material girl singer is said to be suffering a “crisis of confidence” over their breakup and after experiencing “ageist and misogynistic” criticism over her Grammys appearance earlier this month.

As per reports, the relationship was only casual, but its ending has left the star suffering due to its timing. “It was only a casual thing [with Darnell], so she’s not broken-hearted. It is just that it has come at a bad time,” a source informed.

The former couple are understood to have met on a photoshoot last year.

