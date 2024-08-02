Mandy Moore teases return to 'Princess Diaries 3'

"And as I look through old photos, which brings back old memories, I realize how much I like the number 3," she added

Actress Mandy Moore has ignited speculation among fans about a possible return to the beloved 'Princess Diaries' franchise, hinting at her involvement in the long-rumored third installment through an Instagram post.

Celebrating the 23rd anniversary of the original film, which starred Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews, Moore took to social media with a nostalgic tribute that had fans buzzing.

The 'This Is Us' star, currently expecting her third child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, shared a series of photos from various stages of her career, including memorable moments from 'A Walk to Remember' and her current hit series.

"And just like that, #ThePrincessDiaries turns a year older and a year sweeter! What a gift," Moore captioned the post.

"And as I look through old photos, which brings back old memories, I realize how much I like the number 3," she added.

The mention of the number three in Moore's caption sparked immediate speculation among her followers, many interpreting it as a subtle hint towards her potential involvement in 'The Princess Diaries 3'.

Comments flooded in, with fans eagerly anticipating the return of her character, Lana Thomas, the iconic mean girl from the first film.

Moore's portrayal of Lana Thomas in the 2001 adaptation of Meg Cabot's book was widely remembered, though she did not appear in the sequel, 'The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement', released in 2004.

The potential for a third installment has been a topic of discussion among fans and cast members alike over the years.

Following the passing of original director Garry Marshall in 2016, the project faced setbacks but has continued to be a point of interest for audiences, according to E! News.

Earlier this year, Julie Andrews, who played Queen Clarisse Renaldi, expressed cautious optimism about the possibility of a new film, stating, "sometimes it's best to leave a good thing alone," while also expressing her happiness if the project were to materialize.

Moore, however, has shown enthusiasm for returning to the franchise, suggesting she would be interested if her character could undergo a redemptive arc.

"I would be down," Moore shared in an interview reported by E! News.

"I also understand that it's hard to think of how my character would be part of the story now unless it were some sort of redemption," she said.

As discussions about The Princess Diaries 3 continue, Moore's recent Instagram post has added fuel to the speculation fire, leaving fans hopeful for a reunion with Lana Thomas and eager to see what the future holds for the beloved franchise.

