Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Margot Robbie Colin Farrell starrer A Big Bold Beautiful Journey gets a new trailer

Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell starrer A Big Bold Beautiful Journey gets a new trailer

Updated on: 22 August,2025 04:05 PM IST  |  Washington DC
ANI |

Top

The makers of Big Bold Beautiful Journey have unveiled a new look of filmmaker Kogonada's romantic fantasy, starring Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell. This marks Margot's first movie since

Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell starrer A Big Bold Beautiful Journey gets a new trailer

Kogonada. Pic/Youtube

Listen to this article
Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell starrer A Big Bold Beautiful Journey gets a new trailer
x
00:00

The makers have unveiled the new look of filmmaker Kogonada's romantic fantasy, 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey', starring Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell.

The makers have unveiled the new look of filmmaker Kogonada's romantic fantasy, 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey', starring Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell.

Directed by filmmaker Kogonada, the film stars Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell as Sarah and David, two single strangers who meet at a mutual friend's wedding, according to People.



After a twist of fate, the pair go on an adventure together, where they "re-live important moments from their respective pasts, illuminating how they got to where they are in the present -- and possibly getting a chance to alter their futures," per a synopsis.


Farrell describes the film as a "heart opener," explaining that it is "not afraid to look at some of the more painful aspects of life and experiences that we all share, of love and loss, but it is always angling towards light. If audiences could come out of the film feeling a sense of hope and reflecting on their own lives, that would be a really beautiful thing," reported People.

Robbie, in her first film role since the 2023 blockbuster Barbie, calls 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' a "visual spectacle."

"It's beautiful and magical and surreal and incredibly romantic. I think audiences will have a magical experience watching it," said Robbie, adding, "Kogonada is a true artist, and I've been dying to work with Colin for years. He's unbelievable."

Farrell shared that working with Robbie "was a dream" from "start to finish," according to People.

"She's got her own very particular magic, depth, beauty of spirit. It translates to everything she does, of course," he said. "But not only that, it makes being around her and working with her the most joyful experience."

"There's loads of hope in the film," said Farrell. "There's loads of forgiveness of self and other, and the film is kind of arched towards the dream of healing and moving on from the things that have held you back as a human being, whether it's in career or in relationships, " as per the outlet.

He added, "It's about reckoning with your own past and the part you played in your own past and being able to move forward to live a more free life," according to People.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is in theatres on September 19.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

margot robbie colin farrell hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK