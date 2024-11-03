The couple hasn’t shared any details yet about their son’s name or exact birthdate. However, the baby was born on October 17, and both mom and son are said to be doing well

Margot Robbie and her husband

Margot Robbie is now a mom! The Barbie actress, 34, has welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with her husband, Tom Ackerley, according to a source close to PEOPLE.

Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley welcome baby boy!

The couple hasn’t shared any details yet about their son’s name or exact birthdate. Daily Mail also confirmed the news, reporting that Robbie went into labour about two weeks ago, just before her due date. The baby was born on October 17, and both mom and baby are said to be doing well.

About Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley

Robbie and her husband tied the knot in a private ceremony on Australia's Gold Coast in December 2016. The duo met on the set of the World War II drama 'Suite Francaise', where he was an assistant director, in 2013. While talking to a major publication, Robbie said, "My husband and I were roommates before we were even dating, so I'm kind of living with my roommate and it's awesome. We lived with a bunch of people and now we're just living [as] the two of us, so we feel very grown up now."

Last month, Ackerley, praised his wife and said that the pair spends "24 hours a day" together.

“It’s seamless,” Ackerley said when asked how they separate business and pleasure.

“We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing.”

Adding that he “feels like an honourary Aussie” and that “Margot feels like an honorary Brit,” Ackerley said the duo only argues over “whether Tim Tams or Penguins are better,” referring to snacks from their respective home countries.

Robbie, fresh off the triumph of her Barbie movie success, is set to bring another beloved classic to the silver screen with a live-action adaptation of 'Monopoly.' The actress and producer, along with her LuckyChap partners Josey McNamara and husband Tom Ackerley, are spearheading the project under their production banner. Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Adam Fogelson expressed his confidence in the collaboration, and said, "I could not imagine a better production team for this beloved and iconic brand than LuckyChap." The sentiment was echoed by LuckyChap, who described 'Monopoly' as "a top property," emphasising its enduring appeal across generations.

