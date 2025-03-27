Maria Shriver breaks silence on ex-husband Arnold Schwarzenegger's infidelity

Maria Shriver detailed her emotional breakdown after discovering her ex-husband Arnold Schwarzenegger's affair with their family's housekeeper Mildred Baena

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. Pic/AFP

Maria Shriver detailed her emotional breakdown after discovering her ex-husband Arnold Schwarzenegger's affair with their family's housekeeper Mildred Baena, reported People.

In her book, 'I Am Maria', the American journalist shared that she broke down in tears after learning about Arnold's affair with whom she shared kids Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, Christina Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Christopher Schwarzenegger.

Taken from the excerpt of the book as quoted by People Magazine, Shriver wrote, "As I sat on the hotel room floor in the dark, terrified and alone with tears streaming down my face. I thought to myself: Maria, this doesn't have to be the end of the you. It can't be the end of you. Make it a new beginning of you." Despite the motivating words, the journalist was still consumed with emotions of grief, anger, fear, sadness and anxiety.

Shiver further detailed her condition and wrote, "It broke my heart, it broke my spirit, it broke what was left of me. I was unsure now of who I was, where I belonged. Honestly, it was brutal, and I was terrified." as quoted by People. According to E News, Maria Shiver filed for divorce from Arnold in 2011 after learning about his infidelity.

According to the 'Terminator' actor, he confessed to the affair during a counselling session. Arnold had an affair with the family housekeeper Mildred Baena and fathered a son named Joseph Baena, reported E News.

"I have caused enough pain for my family because of my mistake," he admitted in his 2023 documentary Arnold. "Everyone had to suffer. Maria had to suffer. The kids had to suffer. Joseph. His mother. Everyone" quoted E News. The former couple finalised their legal separation in 2021.

